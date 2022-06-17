Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases below 10,000 for 8th day; self-isolation mandate extended for 4 weeks
SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases remained below 10,000 for the eighth day in a row Friday, as the spread of the coronavirus is apparently slowing down.
The country added 7,198 COVID-19 infections, including 68 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,263,643, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
S. Korea's defense chief meets visiting delegation of U.S. policy think tank
SEOUL -- South Korea's Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup met with a visiting delegation of a key U.S. foreign policy think tank in Seoul on Friday to discuss regional security and the bilateral alliance, his ministry said.
His meeting with the members of the American Foreign Policy Council (AFPC) came as Seoul and Washington are stepping up security coordination amid tensions caused by Pyongyang's continued missile launches and speculation that it could conduct a nuclear test.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul shares close lower on deepening recession woes
SEOUL -- Seoul shares closed lower Friday as concerns deepened over a global economic recession amid the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening to tame surging inflation. The local currency fell against the U.S. dollar.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 10.48 points, or 0.43 percent, to close at 2,440.93 after dipping to as low as 2,396.47. The key index fell 6.34 percent from a week ago.
-----------------
(LEAD) Ruling party to launch task force on 2020 death of fisheries official
SEOUL -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) said Friday it will launch a task force to reveal the truth behind the 2020 death of a fisheries official, calling for an investigation of former President Moon Jae-in over the case.
The Coast Guard on Thursday apologized for having previously presumed a South Korean fisheries official killed by North Korea's military near the western sea border in 2020 was attempting to voluntarily defect to the North.
(END)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
