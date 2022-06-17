Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea seeks to launch space rocket on June 21 following cancellation over tech glitch

All News 17:53 June 17, 2022

SEOUL June 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is seeking to launch its homegrown space rocket next week, after a last-minute technical glitch in the oxidizer tank sensor forced the country to call off the rocket launch this week, officials said Friday.

The Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) canceled Thursday's scheduled launch of Nuri, also known as KSLV-II, after the sensor was seen malfunctioning during a final pre-launch checkup at the launch pad in Naro Space Center in Goheung, a southern coastal village some 470 kilometers south of Seoul, on Wednesday.

"We plan to hold a launch management committee to pursue the second launch (of Nuri) on June 21," Kwon Hyun-joon, an official at the science ministry, said.

The ministry has set the period through June 23 as the launch window.

The Korea Space Launch Vehicle-II (KSLV-II), also called Nuri, is moved back from the launch pad to the assembly building of the Naro Space Center in Goheung, some 330 km south of Seoul, on June 15, 2022, in this photo provided by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute. The homegrown space rocket's launch was postponed as a sensor in the oxidizer tank showed irregularities ahead of the scheduled liftoff on June 16. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


