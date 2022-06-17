Go to Contents Go to Navigation

JCS chief visits southern Navy, Air Force units to inspect readiness

All News 18:36 June 17, 2022

SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top military officer on Friday visited Navy and Air Force units in the southern region to check their readiness amid growing concerns over the possibility of a North Korean nuclear test.

Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chair Gen. Won In-choul inspected the Navy's Submarine Force Command in Changwon, 398 kilometers south of Seoul, and the Air Mobility & Reconnaissance Command in the southeastern city of Busan.

During his visit to the submarine command, Won called for service members to always maintain their capabilities and postures to "paralyze the heart of hostile forces" with a "single stroke."

"Submarines are key strategic weapons for national security. They are like sharp daggers that can give fear to the enemies," Won said.

In a separate visit to the Air Force unit, Won also called for service members to maintain thorough defense postures through effective operations of their surveillance assets.

He also visited the 51st Airborne Control Flight Group in Busan, which operates the E-737 Peace Eye aircraft.

His visit came as the military was tightening up its defense readiness in the wake of the North's continued missile launches and signs that it is preparing for a nuclear experiment.

Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chair Gen. Won In-choul (C, 2nd row) poses with service members of the 51st Airborne Control Flight Group in the southeastern city of Busan on June 17, 2022, in this photo released by the JCS. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#JCS chief #unit visit
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!