BTS to support Busan's bid to host 2030 World Expo
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- K-pop superband BTS accepted the Busan city government's request to serve as promotional ambassadors for the city's bid to host the World Expo in 2030, the group's agency said Friday.
Busan, the country's second largest city, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, has been pushing for its bid to host the 2030 World Expo.
An official at Big Hit Music, the septet's label, said the group accepted the request recognizing the envisioned convention would be a "very significant event for the local community and for the country."
The World Expo is one of the largest international festivals besides the World Cup and the Olympics. Hosting an expo is estimated to create economic effects worth 61 trillion won (US$49.1 billion), according to the Korean government.
The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) will announce the host city around November next year.
