First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- First lady Kim Keon-hee met with the wife of former President Moon Jae-in in Seoul on Friday and held a friendly conversation, according to the presidential office.
The first lady's meeting with Kim Jung-sook, Moon's wife, took place amid the former first lady's scheduled visit to Seoul, a presidential official said.
Moon and his wife moved to Yangsan, 420 kilometers southeast of Seoul, following the end of the former president's five-year presidential term in May.
The meeting was the latest in a series of recent encounters between Kim Keon-hee and former first ladies.
The current first lady recently met with Kim Yoon-ok, the wife of former President Lee Myung-bak, and Kwon Yang-sook and Lee Soon-ja, the widows of late former presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Chun Doo-hwan, respectively.
