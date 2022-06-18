N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases close to 20,000
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases dropped to nearly 20,000, according to its state media Saturday.
More than 20,360 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported. As of Wednesday, the death toll stood at 73, with a fatality rate of 0.002 percent.
The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.6 million as of 6 p.m. Friday, of which more than 4.56 million have recovered, and at least 36,390 are being treated, it added.
The country's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.
(END)
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(4th LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree to ramp up joint efforts to counter N.K. missile threats
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to 'normalize' security cooperation with Japan to address N.K. threats: minister
-
Man get 25-year imprisonment for brutal murder by rectal insertion
-
(LEAD) Gov't to extend quarantine mandate for COVID-19 patients for 4 more weeks: PM
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
N.K. leader's sister sends medicine to patients with new infectious disease: KCNA
-
Netflix orders new seasons of hit Korean originals including 'Squid Game'