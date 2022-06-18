Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 June 18, 2022

SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/21 Sunny 60

Incheon 26/20 Sunny 60

Suwon 30/21 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 31/22 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 30/22 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 30/20 Sunny 60

Gangneung 29/22 Sunny 0

Jeonju 31/22 Sunny 20

Gwangju 31/22 Cloudy 20

Jeju 28/21 Sunny 20

Daegu 33/21 Sunny 20

Busan 27/21 Cloudy 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!