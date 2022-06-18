Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

June 18, 2022

SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 18.

Korean-language dailies
-- Justice Minister Han tightens grip (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- State auditors begin inspection into death of late fisheries official (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- KOSPI plunges again on fears of more hawkish monetary policies (Donga Ilbo)
-- State auditors begin inspection into death of late fisheries official (Segye Ilbo)
-- Cheong Wa Dae ordered Coast Guard to judge that late fisheries official attempted to defect to North Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ruling party makes all-out attack on finding truth about death of late fisheries official (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gyeonggi Gov.-elect Kim Dong-yeon says to break establishment politics of two main parties (Hankyoreh)
-- State auditors begin inspection into death of late fisheries official (Hankook Ilbo)
-- KOSPI plunges below 2,400 in intraday trading on recession woes (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung Electronics shares fall below 60,000 won for 1st time in 19 months (Korea Economic Daily)
