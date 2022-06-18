Korean-language dailies

-- Justice Minister Han tightens grip (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- State auditors begin inspection into death of late fisheries official (Kookmin Ilbo)

-- KOSPI plunges again on fears of more hawkish monetary policies (Donga Ilbo)

-- Cheong Wa Dae ordered Coast Guard to judge that late fisheries official attempted to defect to North Korea (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Ruling party makes all-out attack on finding truth about death of late fisheries official (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gyeonggi Gov.-elect Kim Dong-yeon says to break establishment politics of two main parties (Hankyoreh)

-- KOSPI plunges below 2,400 in intraday trading on recession woes (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Samsung Electronics shares fall below 60,000 won for 1st time in 19 months (Korea Economic Daily)

