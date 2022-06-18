Military reports 461 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:43 June 18, 2022
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 461 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 171,981, the defense ministry said.
There were 362 new cases from the Army, 48 from the Air Force, 27 from the Navy, 15 from the Marine Corps and nine from units under the direct control of the ministry.
Currently, 3,278 military personnel are under treatment.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
Most Saved
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(3rd LD) N. Korean leader urges stronger national defense; no new direct message toward U.S., S. Korea
-
(4th LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree to ramp up joint efforts to counter N.K. missile threats
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to 'normalize' security cooperation with Japan to address N.K. threats: minister
-
Presidential office holds security meeting amid N.K. artillery shots
-
S. Korean NBA hopeful Lee Hyun-jung suffers foot injury before draft
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea announces plan to launch space rocket on June 21 after replacing defective part
-
Family of late fisheries official to file complaint against ex-national security advisor
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
JCS chief visits southern Navy, Air Force units to inspect readiness