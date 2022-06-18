Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 461 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:43 June 18, 2022

SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 461 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 171,981, the defense ministry said.

There were 362 new cases from the Army, 48 from the Air Force, 27 from the Navy, 15 from the Marine Corps and nine from units under the direct control of the ministry.

Currently, 3,278 military personnel are under treatment.

This undated file photo shows a service member waiting for a train at a platform of Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)


