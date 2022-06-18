N. Korea's trade with China sharply drops on-month in May: data
SHENYANG, China, June 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's trade with China plunged month-on-month in May after the railroad freight traffic between the two nations was suspended due to the COVID-19 spread in the Chinese border city of Dandong, Beijing's customs data showed Saturday.
North Korea's trade volume with China stood at US$20.31 million in May, sharply down from $102.34 million in April, according to the data from China's General Administration of Customs.
North Korea's exports to China totaled $5.8 million in May, up 36.5 percent from $4.25 million in April, but its imports dropped 85.2 percent month-on-month to $14.51 million, according to the data.
Railroad freight traffic between North Korea and China halted in August 2020 due to outbreaks of COVID-19 in China and resumed in January this year. With the resumption, North Korea's trade volume with China in the first quarter increased 10-fold from a year earlier.
However, railroad freight traffic was suspended again on April 29 due to tightened border controls put in place to stop an outbreak of COVID-19 in China's border city of Dandong.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to 'normalize' security cooperation with Japan to address N.K. threats: minister
-
Presidential office holds security meeting amid N.K. artillery shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases drop to 5-month low
-
(LEAD) Prosecution seeks arrest warrant for ex-Industry Minister Paik
-
S. Korean NBA hopeful Lee Hyun-jung suffers foot injury before draft
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea announces plan to launch space rocket on June 21 after replacing defective part
-
S. Korea to actively use nuclear energy to reach carbon neutrality: PM
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
Family of late fisheries official to file complaint against ex-national security advisor