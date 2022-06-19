Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

June 19, 2022

SEOUL, Jun. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/21 Cloudy 30

Incheon 25/20 Cloudy 30

Suwon 29/21 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 31/22 Sunny 20

Daejeon 31/21 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 28/21 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 30/24 Sunny 20

Jeonju 31/21 Sunny 20

Gwangju 32/21 Cloudy 20

Jeju 28/21 Cloudy 30

Daegu 33/22 Sunny 10

Busan 27/21 Sunny 0

