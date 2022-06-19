Sunday's weather forecast
All News 10:15 June 19, 2022
SEOUL, Jun. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/21 Cloudy 30
Incheon 25/20 Cloudy 30
Suwon 29/21 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 31/22 Sunny 20
Daejeon 31/21 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 28/21 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 30/24 Sunny 20
Jeonju 31/21 Sunny 20
Gwangju 32/21 Cloudy 20
Jeju 28/21 Cloudy 30
Daegu 33/22 Sunny 10
Busan 27/21 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
Most Saved
-
N. Korean leader extends full support to Putin amid war in Ukraine
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to 'normalize' security cooperation with Japan to address N.K. threats: minister
-
Presidential office holds security meeting amid N.K. artillery shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases drop to 5-month low
-
(LEAD) Prosecution seeks arrest warrant for ex-Industry Minister Paik
-
S. Korea to actively use nuclear energy to reach carbon neutrality: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea verifying Russia's data showing deaths of 4 volunteer fighters in Ukraine
-
S. Korea verifying Russia's data on deaths of 4 volunteer fighters in Ukraine
-
S. Korean NBA hopeful Lee Hyun-jung suffers foot injury before draft
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul