Hyundai, Kia's total sales of eco-friendly cars top 3 mln units

June 19, 2022

SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. saw the total sales of their eco-friendly cars exceed 3 million units, industry data showed Sunday, 13 years after they began rolling out hybrid vehicles.

South Korea's top automaker and its affiliate sold 393,509 eco-friendly cars, including plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicles, in the January-May period of this year, raising their accumulative sales to 3.01 million units, according to the data.

Demand for eco-friendly cars remained solid despite global supply chain disruptions and a shortage of auto chips.

Hyundai and Kia reported a 5.9 percent on-year fall in auto sales to 2.69 million units in the first five months of this year.

But their sales of eco-friendly cars jumped 42.6 percent on-year to 393,509 units in the cited period.

