Hyundai, Kia's total sales of eco-friendly cars top 3 mln units
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp. saw the total sales of their eco-friendly cars exceed 3 million units, industry data showed Sunday, 13 years after they began rolling out hybrid vehicles.
South Korea's top automaker and its affiliate sold 393,509 eco-friendly cars, including plug-in hybrid and all-electric vehicles, in the January-May period of this year, raising their accumulative sales to 3.01 million units, according to the data.
Demand for eco-friendly cars remained solid despite global supply chain disruptions and a shortage of auto chips.
Hyundai and Kia reported a 5.9 percent on-year fall in auto sales to 2.69 million units in the first five months of this year.
But their sales of eco-friendly cars jumped 42.6 percent on-year to 393,509 units in the cited period.
(END)
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
-
BTS to support Busan's bid to host 2030 World Expo
-
Presidential office holds security meeting amid N.K. artillery shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases drop to 5-month low
-
(LEAD) Prosecution seeks arrest warrant for ex-Industry Minister Paik
-
BOK ready to take measures amid market turmoil
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's space rocket launch delayed as strong winds disrupt transportation
-
S. Korea to actively use nuclear energy to reach carbon neutrality: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea verifying Russia's data showing deaths of 4 volunteer fighters in Ukraine
-
S. Korea verifying Russia's data on deaths of 4 volunteer fighters in Ukraine
-
S. Korean NBA hopeful Lee Hyun-jung suffers foot injury before draft
-
N. Korea's trade with China sharply drops on-month in May: data