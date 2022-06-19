Military reports 335 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:32 June 19, 2022
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 335 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 172,316, the defense ministry said.
There were 239 new cases from the Army, 58 from the Air Force, 15 from the Navy, 15 from the Marine Corps and eight from units under the direct control of the ministry.
Currently, 3,226 military personnel are under treatment.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
-
BTS to support Busan's bid to host 2030 World Expo
Most Saved
-
Presidential office holds security meeting amid N.K. artillery shots
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases drop to 5-month low
-
(LEAD) Prosecution seeks arrest warrant for ex-Industry Minister Paik
-
BOK ready to take measures amid market turmoil
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's space rocket launch delayed as strong winds disrupt transportation
-
S. Korea to actively use nuclear energy to reach carbon neutrality: PM
-
(LEAD) S. Korea verifying Russia's data showing deaths of 4 volunteer fighters in Ukraine
-
S. Korea verifying Russia's data on deaths of 4 volunteer fighters in Ukraine
-
S. Korean NBA hopeful Lee Hyun-jung suffers foot injury before draft
-
N. Korea's trade with China sharply drops on-month in May: data