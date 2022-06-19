Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Space rocket Nuri to be moved to launch pad Monday as planned

SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's homegrown space rocket Nuri will be moved to the launch pad early Monday as planned for its scheduled launch the following day, the Korea Aerospace Research Institute said Sunday.

The institute canceled its initial plan to launch Nuri, also known as KSLV-II, last Thursday after a part in the oxidizer tank sensor was seen malfunctioning during a final pre-launch checkup at the launch pad in Naro Space Center in Goheung, a southern coastal village some 470 kilometers south of Seoul.

The launch was rescheduled to Tuesday after aerospace engineers replaced the malfunctioning part.

Nuri will be transported from the assembly building to the launch pad at 7:20 a.m., the aerospace institute decided in a meeting of the flight test committee.

The liftoff is likely to take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, but the time could change, officials said.

According to the weather agency, no rain has been forecast in Goheung for Monday, and the surface wind speed is expected to be mild at between 1 and 3 meters per second.

The envisioned launch would be Nuri's second liftoff, following its maiden voyage in October.

In its first launch, Nuri successfully flew to a target altitude of 700 kilometers but failed to put a dummy satellite into orbit, as its third-stage engine burned out earlier than expected.

This photo provided by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute on June 15, 2022, shows South Korean space rocket Nuri erected at the launch pad at Naro Space Center in Goheung, some 470 kilometers south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


