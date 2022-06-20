Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 20.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon Suk-yeol administration's 'deregulation,' growing presence of business circles (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Assets' counterattack: Stocks, real estate, cryptocurrency fall (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- IAEA director general says there are 'signs N. Korea could conduct series of nuke tests at Punggye-ri' (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon administration to launch gov't-civilian body this month to address compensation for wartime forced mobilization (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't brings up extraordinary step of expanding fuel tax cut to 37 pct (Segye Ilbo)
-- 18-yr-old S. Korean Lim wins top prize at Van Cliburn Int'l Piano Competition (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Fuel tax cut to be expanded to 37 pct from 30 pct; tax deduction rate for credit card use for public transportation to increase to 80 pct from 40 pct (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon administration's across-the-board offensive against preceding gov't (Hankyoreh)
-- Special artist is born; Lim Yunchan becomes youngest to win Van Cliburn Int'l Piano Competition (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Fuel tax cut to be expanded to 37 pct, drop of 57 won per liter (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- K-classic conquers the world again (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- 4 Korean deaths in Ukraine not confirmed (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea to extend fuel tax cut (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't to cut fuel tax by maximum cap of 37% (Korea Times)
