Korean-language dailies

-- Yoon Suk-yeol administration's 'deregulation,' growing presence of business circles (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Assets' counterattack: Stocks, real estate, cryptocurrency fall (Kookmin Ilbo)

-- IAEA director general says there are 'signs N. Korea could conduct series of nuke tests at Punggye-ri' (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon administration to launch gov't-civilian body this month to address compensation for wartime forced mobilization (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't brings up extraordinary step of expanding fuel tax cut to 37 pct (Segye Ilbo)

-- 18-yr-old S. Korean Lim wins top prize at Van Cliburn Int'l Piano Competition (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Fuel tax cut to be expanded to 37 pct from 30 pct; tax deduction rate for credit card use for public transportation to increase to 80 pct from 40 pct (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon administration's across-the-board offensive against preceding gov't (Hankyoreh)

-- Special artist is born; Lim Yunchan becomes youngest to win Van Cliburn Int'l Piano Competition (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Fuel tax cut to be expanded to 37 pct, drop of 57 won per liter (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- K-classic conquers the world again (Korea Economic Daily)

