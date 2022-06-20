(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 20)

This is a tragic case involving the slaughter of one of our citizens and a potential cover-up. The Yoon administration also plans to investigate another suspicious case in which the Moon administration repatriated two North Korean fishermen who defected to South Korea in 2019. That occurred when Moon was exerting all efforts to invite North Korea leader Kim Jong-un to the Korea-Asean summit in Busan. The murder of the fisheries official and repatriation of the two North Korean defectors directly relate to human rights, which were supposed to be a core priority for Moon and his administration. The DP must allow the sealed presidential records be opened as soon as possible.

(END)