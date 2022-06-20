Man in 60s found dead in burned car in Gimpo
GIMPO, South Korea, June 20 (Yonhap) -- A man in his 60s has been found dead in a burned car near the Han River in the city of Gimpo, police said Monday.
Upon a fire report at 11:40 p.m. the previous day, policemen and firefighters extinguished the blaze in a car parked near a riverside road in Gimpo, west of Seoul, and found the man dead inside the vehicle.
Police identified him as an office worker in his 60s and the owner of the car.
An initial investigation showed he left his house at around 11 p.m. the previous day without telling his family where he was heading.
Police officials said there were no signs of foul play, and an autopsy and a DNA test will be conducted to verify his identity and find the exact cause of the death.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases drop to 5-month low
-
(LEAD) Prosecution seeks arrest warrant for ex-Industry Minister Paik
-
BOK ready to take measures amid market turmoil
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's space rocket launch delayed as strong winds disrupt transportation
-
Liberal activists hold rally outside Yoon's home to protest against noisy anti-Moon rallies
-
(LEAD) S. Korea verifying Russia's data showing deaths of 4 volunteer fighters in Ukraine
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to expand fuel tax cuts in emergency step to curb inflation
-
Yoon hosts 'housewarming' event in front yard of new presidential office
-
Space rocket Nuri to be moved to launch pad Monday as planned
-
(2nd LD) S. Korean pianist Lim wins top prize in Van Cliburn int'l competition