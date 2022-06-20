Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 June 20, 2022

SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/22 Cloudy 20

Incheon 27/20 Cloudy 20

Suwon 30/21 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 32/22 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 33/22 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 31/21 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 30/24 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 32/22 Sunny 20

Gwangju 33/22 Sunny 20

Jeju 27/21 Cloudy 30

Daegu 34/22 Sunny 60

Busan 28/21 Sunny 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!