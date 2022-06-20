S. Korean space rocket positioned at launch pad ahead of 2nd launch
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday positioned its homegrown space rocket Nuri on the launch pad at Naro Space Center, a day before its second attempt to send multiple satellites into orbit.
The Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) said Nuri, also known as KSLV-II, is expected to be erected at the space center in the southern coastal village of Goheung before noon and undergo pre-launch check-ups in the afternoon.
The liftoff is likely to take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, but the time could change, according to officials.
South Korea had planned to launch the three-stage rocket last Thursday but a technical glitch in the oxidizer tank sensor forced the country to call off the liftoff.
The envisioned launch would be Nuri's second liftoff, following its maiden voyage in October.
In October, Nuri successfully flew to a target altitude of 700 kilometers but failed to put a dummy satellite into orbit as its third-stage engine burned out earlier than expected.
KARI engineers reinforced an anchoring device of the helium tank inside Nuri's third-stage oxidizer tank.
Nuri will be loaded with a 162.5-kilogram performance verification satellite to test the rocket's capabilities and four cube satellites, developed by four universities for academic research purposes, along with a 1.3-ton dummy satellite.
South Korea has invested nearly 2 trillion won (US$1.8 billion) in building Nuri since 2010. The project was carried out with domestically made technology on its own soil, including design, production, testing and launch operation.
The country plans to conduct four additional Nuri rocket launches by 2027 as part of efforts to further advance the country's space rocket program.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
