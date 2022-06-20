(2nd LD) S. Korean space rocket positioned at launch pad ahead of 2nd launch
(ATTN: UPDATES with latest details in first 2 paras; TRIMS)
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Monday completed the preparatory work for the launch of its homegrown space rocket Nuri, a day before its second attempt to send multiple satellites into orbit.
The Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) erected Nuri, also known as KSLV-II, at the launch pad at Naro Space Center in the southern coastal village of Goheung and finished a pre-launch checkup at around 6:37 p.m.
South Korea had planned to launch the three-stage rocket last Thursday but a technical glitch in the oxidizer tank sensor forced the country to call off the liftoff. A new launch date has been set for Tuesday.
Oh Seung-hyub, director of KARI's launcher propulsion system development division, told reporters that the inspection of the rocket "has proceeded normally," including that of the oxidizer tank sensor, which caused a technical glitch last week.
The science ministry and KARI will hold a launch management committee meeting later in the day to decide whether to proceed with Tuesday's scheduled launch.
The liftoff is likely to take place at 4 p.m., but the exact time is scheduled to be announced at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The envisioned launch would be Nuri's second liftoff, following its maiden voyage in October.
In October, Nuri successfully flew to a target altitude of 700 kilometers but failed to put a dummy satellite into orbit as its third-stage engine burned out earlier than expected.
KARI engineers reinforced an anchoring device of the helium tank inside Nuri's third-stage oxidizer tank.
Nuri will be loaded with a 162.5-kilogram performance verification satellite to test the rocket's capabilities and four cube satellites, developed by four universities for academic research purposes, along with a 1.3-ton dummy satellite.
South Korea has invested nearly 2 trillion won (US$1.8 billion) in building Nuri since 2010. The project was carried out with domestically made technology on its own soil, including design, production, testing and launch operation.
The country plans to conduct four additional Nuri rocket launches by 2027 as part of efforts to further advance the country's space rocket program.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
-
BOK ready to take measures amid market turmoil
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's space rocket launch delayed as strong winds disrupt transportation
-
Liberal activists hold rally outside Yoon's home to protest against noisy anti-Moon rallies
-
Space rocket Nuri being positioned at launch pad ahead of 2nd launch
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to pursue economic policies centered on private sector-led growth, deregulation
-
New COVID-19 cases hit over 5-month low as omicron slows
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to expand fuel tax cuts in emergency step to curb inflation
-
Yoon hosts 'housewarming' event in front yard of new presidential office
-
S. Korea's Air Force begins regular Soaring Eagle exercise
-
S. Korean space rocket positioned at launch pad ahead of 2nd launch