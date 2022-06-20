Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol suggested Monday his administration could disclose more information on a fisheries official killed at sea by North Korea in 2020, days after his government overturned the previous administration's finding that the official attempted to defect to the North.
The comment came as the main opposition Democratic Party has been refusing to cooperate for the disclosure of confidential information on the fisheries official shot and killed by North Korea's military near the western sea border on Sept. 22, 2020, after going missing while on duty on board a fishery inspection boat.
The then-government of President Moon Jae-in tentatively concluded that the official was killed while attempting to defect to the North, but the bereaved family has strongly questioned the announcement, arguing he had no reason to do so.
Last week, the Coast Guard and the defense ministry announced that they have not found any circumstances backing the probe results from two years ago, reversing from their previous stance and apologizing to the bereaved family.
On Monday, Yoon said the government should do all it can to address suspicions people have.
"I've always believed ever since I was the chief of the Central District Prosecutors Office or the prosecutor general under the previous administration, that the government should set an example and do what it can under the Constitutional spirit of a liberal democracy and the rule of law," Yoon told reporters as he arrived for work.
"That thought hasn't changed, and as the state's duty first and foremost is to protect the people, if the people have questions about that, I think it's a bit problematic if the government responds passively, so I will look into it carefully," he said.
The opposition DP has accused the Yoon government of trying to frame it and the Moon administration as being pro-North Korea.
When asked to comment on the case, Yoon said simply, "I will handle it fairly in accordance with the law and principles."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
