The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 June 20, 2022
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.75
1-M 1.85 1.84
2-M 1.99 1.97
3-M 2.14 2.12
6-M 2.46 2.41
12-M 3.16 3.13
(END)
