Samsung signs MOU to provide LED signage to Inspire Entertainment Resort in Incheon
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday it has reached a tentative deal to provide a high-end LED signage system to Inspire Entertainment Resort, an integrated resort under development by U.S. casino operator Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE), set to open next year in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul.
Samsung said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Inspire Integrated Resort Co., an Incheon-based MGE affiliate, and digital signage service company Hyundai Futurenet Co., to build the resort's LED signage and media infrastructure.
The South Korean tech giant plans to form a joint consortium with Hyundai Futurenet for the project, ranging from its system design and the construction to operations.
The resort, under construction within Incheon International Airport's International Business Complex on Yeongjong Island in western Incheon, is purportedly poised to be the largest integrated resort in East Asia after its scheduled opening in late 2023.
