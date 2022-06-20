PPP to hold ethics committee meeting on sexual bribery allegations against party chief
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) said Monday it will hold an ethics committee meeting this week to decide whether to seek disciplinary action against party Chairman Lee Jun-seok over allegations he received sexual services and attempted to get evidence destroyed.
The meeting, set for Wednesday evening, comes after the ethics committee decided in April to launch a disciplinary process, citing Lee's "violation of his duty to maintain his dignity related to allegations of abetting destruction of evidence."
The types of disciplinary action range from a warning to expulsion from the party.
Lee has been facing allegations that he received sexual services paid for by a businessperson in 2013 and abetted destruction of evidence on the case. He has been flatly denying the charges, saying they are false claims.
Lee has claimed he is innocent of the allegations.
