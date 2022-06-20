Annual peace forum to be held this week amid growing U.S.-China competition
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- An annual peace forum will be held in Seoul this week for discussions on multiple challenges facing the Korean Peninsula amid a rapidly changing global security environment stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a growing rivalry between the United States and China, organizers said Monday.
The symposium, co-hosted by Yonhap News Agency and the Ministry of Unification, will take place at Lotte Hotel on Friday under the main theme of "U.S.-China-Russia Competition for Hegemony in the President Yoon Suk-yeol Era," bringing together senior government officials and national security experts.
Unification Minister Kwon Young-se, who serves as Seoul's top point man on Pyongyang, is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech.
The forum comes a month after the launch of the conservative Yoon administration, with regional tensions heightened due to North Korea's recent ballistic missile launches and reports of its preparations for a nuclear test.
It consists of two comprehensive sessions.
In the first session titled "Tensions in the Indo-Pacific region and the future of the Korean Peninsula," participants will share their views on the escalating U.S.-China competition for hegemony in the Indo-Pacific region.
Korean American Rep. Young Kim (R-CA) and Daniel Russel, vice president for International Security and Diplomacy at the Asia Society Policy Institute, will deliver their presentations on the shifting geopolitical dynamics in the region. Russel worked as assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs from 2013-2017.
Rep. Sung Il-jong of South Korea's ruling People Power Party and Rep. Hong Ihk-pyo from the main opposition Democratic Party will also join the first session.
The second session will set the stage for the discussions on President Yoon's strategies on inter-Korean relations and the Seoul-Washington alliance, and explore ways to bring the North back to the negotiating table.
Ahn Ho-young, former South Korean ambassador to the U.S., will deliver a presentation on the 70-year history and future of the alliance. Former Ambassador to Russia Wi Sung-lac is set to analyze the South's new policy direction unveiled at the summit meeting between Yoon and his American counterpart, Joe Biden, last month.
Other attendees will include Kim Hyung-suk, former vice unification minister, and Jung Sung-Chun, vice president at the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy (KIEP).
Seong Ghi-hong, CEO and president of Yonhap News Agency, expressed hope the forum will serve as a "rudder" that will guide "the future fate of the Korean Peninsula."
"It is time to thoroughly assess the security and economic impact of the ever-changing security situations of the Korean Peninsula and the international community," he said.
This year's forum will be attended by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, as well as other political and business figures. It will be livestreamed on a website, https://www.onekorea2022.co.kr.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
-
BOK ready to take measures amid market turmoil
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's space rocket launch delayed as strong winds disrupt transportation
-
Liberal activists hold rally outside Yoon's home to protest against noisy anti-Moon rallies
-
Space rocket Nuri being positioned at launch pad ahead of 2nd launch
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to pursue economic policies centered on private sector-led growth, deregulation
-
New COVID-19 cases hit over 5-month low as omicron slows
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to expand fuel tax cuts in emergency step to curb inflation
-
Yoon hosts 'housewarming' event in front yard of new presidential office
-
(LEAD) S. Korea verifying Russia's data showing deaths of 4 volunteer fighters in Ukraine
-
Space rocket Nuri to be moved to launch pad Monday as planned