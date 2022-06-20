Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon's office reviewing Japan's proposal for four-way summit with Australia, NZ

All News 15:16 June 20, 2022

SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- The presidential office is reviewing Japan's proposal for a four-way summit with the leaders of Australia and New Zealand on the sidelines of a NATO gathering in Spain next week, an official said Monday.

President Yoon Suk-yeol is scheduled to attend a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Madrid from June 29 to 30 on his first overseas trip as president.

South Korea is not a member of the military alliance but has been invited as a partner nation, along with countries such as Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

Yoon's office has received Japan's proposal for a four-way summit, and the presidential National Security Office is reviewing it, the presidential official told reporters.

Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun carried a report the same day saying the Japanese government is considering holding such a summit as a way to express the four countries' opposition to China's assertiveness in the East and South China Seas, among other matters.

President Yoon Suk-yeol takes reporters' questions as he arrives at the presidential office in Seoul on June 20, 2022. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#NATO #Japan
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!