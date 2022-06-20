KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hyundai M&F INS 31,300 0
TaihanElecWire 1,850 DN 40
ORION Holdings 14,750 DN 100
SKNetworks 4,280 DN 110
KCC 295,000 DN 10,000
SKBP 67,400 DN 2,200
Daesang 20,950 UP 50
DL 66,300 DN 800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,800 DN 450
KIA CORP. 75,500 DN 600
SK hynix 94,500 DN 1,900
Youngpoong 566,000 DN 26,000
HyundaiEng&Const 38,950 DN 1,200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 27,300 DN 350
SamsungF&MIns 194,500 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,150 DN 600
Kogas 41,350 DN 2,800
Hanwha 26,700 DN 550
DB HiTek 55,400 DN 3,600
CJ 78,300 DN 1,000
LX INT 35,950 DN 850
DongkukStlMill 14,050 DN 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 125,500 DN 1,000
Boryung 9,880 DN 570
LOTTE Fine Chem 72,700 DN 3,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,900 DN 2,200
LG Corp. 75,900 DN 2,100
Shinsegae 225,500 DN 5,500
Nongshim 266,500 DN 3,500
SGBC 53,000 DN 1,400
Hyosung 80,200 DN 2,000
AmoreG 39,000 DN 800
HyundaiMtr 170,500 UP 500
Daewoong 23,900 DN 700
TaekwangInd 887,000 DN 16,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,960 DN 280
KAL 25,500 DN 1,300
LOTTE 35,500 DN 250
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,850 DN 200
POSCO Holdings 252,500 DN 10,000
