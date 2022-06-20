KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,700 DN 140
SKC 164,500 DN 2,000
KPIC 140,500 DN 1,000
DB INSURANCE 60,900 UP 500
SLCORP 27,950 DN 600
Yuhan 54,700 UP 300
SamsungElec 58,700 DN 1,100
NHIS 9,550 DN 240
DongwonInd 223,500 DN 3,000
LotteChilsung 178,500 DN 4,500
LS 60,400 DN 2,300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES133500 DN3000
GC Corp 154,000 DN 5,000
GS E&C 33,150 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 559,000 UP 3,000
GCH Corp 18,950 DN 800
Meritz Insurance 34,650 UP 150
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 73,000 DN 4,000
ShinhanGroup 39,750 DN 300
HITEJINRO 32,050 DN 300
CJ LOGISTICS 112,000 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 66,700 DN 3,400
GS Retail 25,550 UP 100
Ottogi 429,000 0
MERITZ SECU 4,820 DN 220
HtlShilla 70,100 DN 1,100
Hanmi Science 40,900 DN 200
SamsungElecMech 137,500 DN 2,500
Hanssem 61,900 DN 400
F&F 136,500 DN 2,000
KSOE 88,400 UP 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,550 DN 550
IS DONGSEO 39,900 DN 2,100
MS IND 17,100 DN 850
S-Oil 113,000 DN 2,500
OCI 125,000 UP 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 50,600 DN 600
LG Innotek 361,500 DN 9,000
KorZinc 515,000 DN 15,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,570 DN 130
