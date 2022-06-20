KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 196,500 UP 4,500
HMM 25,250 DN 1,650
HYUNDAI WIA 52,600 DN 2,100
KumhoPetrochem 146,500 DN 4,500
Mobis 199,500 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,300 UP 100
S-1 61,600 DN 600
HyundaiMipoDock 84,500 DN 500
ZINUS 51,900 DN 2,900
KEPCO 21,700 DN 1,000
DWS 49,850 DN 2,150
SamsungSecu 34,850 DN 700
KG DONGBU STL 14,900 DN 300
SKTelecom 52,700 UP 800
HyundaiElev 27,650 DN 1,250
SAMSUNG SDS 134,000 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 54,900 UP 600
KUMHOTIRE 3,525 DN 105
Hanon Systems 9,630 DN 100
SK 224,500 DN 7,000
Hanchem 225,000 DN 3,500
ShinpoongPharm 22,150 DN 1,100
Handsome 32,750 DN 1,150
ILJIN MATERIALS 77,500 DN 1,200
Asiana Airlines 15,750 DN 800
COWAY 63,000 DN 1,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 98,100 UP 200
LG Uplus 13,450 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,800 UP 300
SAMSUNG CARD 30,900 UP 150
KT&G 82,500 DN 900
Doosan Enerbility 16,400 DN 650
Doosanfc 30,950 DN 1,050
LG Display 15,500 DN 450
CheilWorldwide 24,100 DN 100
Kangwonland 27,000 DN 150
NAVER 234,000 DN 3,500
KT 36,300 DN 50
Kakao 69,600 DN 2,600
NCsoft 399,500 UP 1,500
(MORE)
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
-
BOK ready to take measures amid market turmoil
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's space rocket launch delayed as strong winds disrupt transportation
-
Liberal activists hold rally outside Yoon's home to protest against noisy anti-Moon rallies
-
Space rocket Nuri being positioned at launch pad ahead of 2nd launch
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to pursue economic policies centered on private sector-led growth, deregulation
-
New COVID-19 cases hit over 5-month low as omicron slows
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to expand fuel tax cuts in emergency step to curb inflation
-
Yoon hosts 'housewarming' event in front yard of new presidential office
-
(LEAD) S. Korea verifying Russia's data showing deaths of 4 volunteer fighters in Ukraine
-
Space rocket Nuri to be moved to launch pad Monday as planned