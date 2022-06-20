Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All News 15:40 June 20, 2022

HANATOUR SERVICE 62,900 DN 3,600
COSMAX 58,000 DN 1,500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30600 DN1650
KIWOOM 86,100 DN 900
IBK 10,250 DN 200
LOTTE TOUR 12,500 DN 600
DONGSUH 25,250 DN 150
SamsungEng 21,150 DN 650
SAMSUNG C&T 109,500 DN 3,000
PanOcean 6,610 DN 40
DWEC 5,720 DN 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,100 DN 1,400
CJ CheilJedang 372,000 UP 8,000
KEPCO KPS 35,950 UP 50
LGH&H 620,000 DN 2,000
LGCHEM 572,000 DN 6,000
KEPCO E&C 66,800 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 52,100 DN 900
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,000 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 90,200 DN 3,000
HDSINFRA 5,240 DN 340
Celltrion 152,500 DN 500
TKG Huchems 20,750 DN 850
DAEWOONG PHARM 148,500 DN 2,500
DSME 20,900 DN 650
HYUNDAIDEPTST 72,300 DN 700
KIH 60,700 DN 1,800
GS 42,850 DN 2,500
LIG Nex1 76,400 UP 300
Fila Holdings 27,050 DN 1,150
CSWIND 50,500 DN 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 181,500 DN 4,500
GKL 13,950 DN 250
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,950 DN 650
HANWHA LIFE 2,245 DN 70
AMOREPACIFIC 139,500 0
FOOSUNG 19,900 DN 700
SK Innovation 220,500 DN 5,000
KOLON IND 56,100 DN 2,400
POONGSAN 26,300 DN 1,300
(MORE)

