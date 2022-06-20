KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HANATOUR SERVICE 62,900 DN 3,600
COSMAX 58,000 DN 1,500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30600 DN1650
KIWOOM 86,100 DN 900
IBK 10,250 DN 200
LOTTE TOUR 12,500 DN 600
DONGSUH 25,250 DN 150
SamsungEng 21,150 DN 650
SAMSUNG C&T 109,500 DN 3,000
PanOcean 6,610 DN 40
DWEC 5,720 DN 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,100 DN 1,400
CJ CheilJedang 372,000 UP 8,000
KEPCO KPS 35,950 UP 50
LGH&H 620,000 DN 2,000
LGCHEM 572,000 DN 6,000
KEPCO E&C 66,800 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 52,100 DN 900
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,000 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 90,200 DN 3,000
HDSINFRA 5,240 DN 340
Celltrion 152,500 DN 500
TKG Huchems 20,750 DN 850
DAEWOONG PHARM 148,500 DN 2,500
DSME 20,900 DN 650
HYUNDAIDEPTST 72,300 DN 700
KIH 60,700 DN 1,800
GS 42,850 DN 2,500
LIG Nex1 76,400 UP 300
Fila Holdings 27,050 DN 1,150
CSWIND 50,500 DN 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 181,500 DN 4,500
GKL 13,950 DN 250
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,950 DN 650
HANWHA LIFE 2,245 DN 70
AMOREPACIFIC 139,500 0
FOOSUNG 19,900 DN 700
SK Innovation 220,500 DN 5,000
KOLON IND 56,100 DN 2,400
POONGSAN 26,300 DN 1,300
(MORE)
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
-
BOK ready to take measures amid market turmoil
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's space rocket launch delayed as strong winds disrupt transportation
-
Liberal activists hold rally outside Yoon's home to protest against noisy anti-Moon rallies
-
Space rocket Nuri being positioned at launch pad ahead of 2nd launch
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to pursue economic policies centered on private sector-led growth, deregulation
-
New COVID-19 cases hit over 5-month low as omicron slows
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to expand fuel tax cuts in emergency step to curb inflation
-
Yoon hosts 'housewarming' event in front yard of new presidential office
-
(LEAD) S. Korea verifying Russia's data showing deaths of 4 volunteer fighters in Ukraine
-
Space rocket Nuri to be moved to launch pad Monday as planned