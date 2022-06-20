KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KBFinancialGroup 51,400 DN 700
Hansae 17,900 DN 850
Youngone Corp 40,600 DN 900
HanmiPharm 286,000 DN 3,500
SD Biosensor 37,350 DN 1,000
Meritz Financial 26,450 DN 1,200
BNK Financial Group 7,080 DN 210
emart 103,500 DN 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY324 50 DN900
KOLMAR KOREA 35,700 DN 850
PIAM 35,750 DN 1,750
HANJINKAL 60,800 UP 300
CHONGKUNDANG 84,900 DN 1,100
DoubleUGames 38,500 DN 1,350
MANDO 46,750 DN 1,450
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 822,000 DN 10,000
Doosan Bobcat 30,150 DN 1,400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,550 DN 800
Netmarble 69,500 DN 1,800
KRAFTON 259,000 DN 3,500
HD HYUNDAI 59,200 DN 600
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,250 DN 350
HDC-OP 11,350 DN 500
HYOSUNG TNC 367,500 DN 12,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 418,500 DN 14,000
SKCHEM 94,600 DN 5,400
HANILCMT 14,700 DN 600
SKBS 98,700 DN 5,300
SKSQUARE 41,800 DN 1,250
WooriFinancialGroup 13,400 DN 250
KakaoBank 35,600 DN 550
ORION 104,500 0
BGF Retail 176,000 UP 1,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 35,600 DN 1,250
HYBE 149,500 UP 1,000
SK ie technology 107,500 DN 500
LG Energy Solution 411,500 DN 14,000
DL E&C 42,000 DN 2,450
kakaopay 69,500 DN 4,300
K Car 20,000 UP 150
(END)
