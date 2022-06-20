Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
Yoon's office reviewing Japan's proposal for four-way summit with Australia, NZ
SEOUL -- The presidential office is reviewing Japan's proposal for a four-way summit with the leaders of Australia and New Zealand on the sidelines of a NATO gathering in Spain next week, an official said Monday.
President Yoon Suk-yeol is scheduled to attend a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Madrid from June 29 to 30 on his first overseas trip as president.
-----------------
This year's first heat wave warning issued
SEOUL -- This year's first heat wave warning was issued in the southern parts of South Korea on Monday, 20 days earlier than last year, the state weather agency said.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said it issued the heat wave warning for the southern cities of Euiseong, Gyeongsan and Gumi as of 11 a.m.
-----------------
Seoul shares sink over 2 pct on recession fears; Korean won skids to yearly low
SEOUL -- Seoul shares dipped more than 2 percent Monday, as investors were gripped by fears that a recession in the global economy may come amid faster-than-expected monetary tightening in major economies. The Korean won fell sharply against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slumped 49.9 points, or 2.04 percent, to close at a fresh 19-month low of 2,391.03 points. The index dipped to an intraday low of 2,372.35 points.
-----------------
Family of late fisheries official to file complaint against 3 former presidential secretaries
SEOUL -- The family of a fisheries official killed by North Korea in 2020 said Monday that they will lodge criminal complaints this week against three of former President Moon Jae-in's secretaries for obstruction of official duties in connection with an announcement that their loved one may have attempted to defect to the North.
The complaints against former National Security Advisor Suh Hoon, former senior presidential civil affairs secretary Kim Jong-ho and former civil affairs secretary Lee Kwang-cheol will be filed with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office on Wednesday, according to Lee Rae-jin, the elder brother of the late Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries official named Lee Dae-jun.
-----------------
(LEAD) Gov't postpones decision on Q3 electricity rates amid high inflation
SEOUL -- South Korea has postponed its decision on the possible adjustment of electricity fees for the third quarter, the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO) said Monday.
KEPCO had planned to announce the government's decision Tuesday, a day after being informed by the government on electricity rates for the July-September period.
But the government put off the decision, as "discussions among ministries concerned are still under way," KEPCO said in a release.
-----------------
S. Korea to take measures against excessive currency volatility: finance minister
SEOUL -- South Korea is ready to take appropriate action in response to any one-sided movements in the local foreign exchange market, the country's top financial policymaker said Monday in his latest remark apparently aimed at easing growing market anxiety amid the U.S.' aggressive monetary tightening and worries over global recession.
"Relevant authorities will take action in an appropriate manner in case that there is a one-side movement in the market due to anxiety," Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho told reporters.
-----------------
Rights watchdog calls for better protection of multiple-time asylum applicants
SEOUL -- The National Human Rights Commission called for giving multiple-time asylum applicants the same privileges as those enjoyed by first-time applicants as it marked World Refugee Day on Monday.
The commission pointed out that withholding work permits and other livelihood support for multiple-time asylum seekers constitutes "not only a breach of the state duty of protection but also violations of the non-refoulement principle and refugees' rights."
