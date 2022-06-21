S. Korean Hwang Sun-woo wins silver at world swimming championships
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean teen swimmer Hwang Sun-woo has captured the silver medal in the men's 200m freestyle at the world championships, becoming only the second swimmer from the country to reach a podium at the biennial event.
Hwang finished his race in 1:44.47 at the FINA World Championships in Budapest on Monday (local time) for his first career long course world championships medal. It was a new South Korean record and Hwang's new personal best.
He finished 1.26 seconds behind the champion, David Popovici of Romania (1:43.21). Tom Dean of Britain won the bronze medal in 1:44.98.
Hwang, 19, is the second South Korean swimmer to grab a world championships medal, joining Park Tae-hwan, who grabbed the 400m freestyle titles in 2007 and 2011, and the 200m freestyle bronze medal in 2007.
Hwang arrived in Budapest owning the eighth-fastest time in the 200m freestyle this year with 1:45.79.
He matched that time in the heats to rank second overall. Then Hwang touched the pad in 1:45.46 in the semifinals and advanced to the final with the third-best time.
In the final, Hwang joined some exclusive company as just the fourth Asian swimmer to stand on the 200m freestyle podium at the worlds: Park; Sun Yang of China, the 2017 and 2019 champion and 2015 silver medalist; and Katsuhiro Matsumoto of Japan, the 2019 silver medalist.
In December last year, Hwang won the short course world title in the 200m freestyle race held in a 25m pool.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
