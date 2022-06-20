Go to Contents Go to Navigation

DP suspends lawmaker's membership over indecent remarks

All News 22:28 June 20, 2022

SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- The opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Monday suspended a lawmaker's membership for allegedly making indecent remarks during a party meeting.

Rep. Choe Kang-wook has been accused of using a word that could refer to masturbation during an online meeting of DP lawmakers belonging to the parliamentary Legislation and Judiciary Committee on May 2.

The party's ethical tribunal decided to suspend his membership for six months.

"It was considered that Rep. Choe made inappropriate remarks during the online meeting of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee while female aides were present," Rep. Kim Hoi-jae of the party told reporters.

"Rep. Choi also inflicted psychological pain on the victims while denying (the fact) in the process of explanation," he said.

Choe denied the claim, saying he uttered a different word that is similar in pronunciation.

This undated file photo shows Rep. Choe Kang-wook of the opposition Democratic Party. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#Democratic Party #Choe Kang-wook
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!