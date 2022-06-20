DP suspends lawmaker's membership over indecent remarks
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- The opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Monday suspended a lawmaker's membership for allegedly making indecent remarks during a party meeting.
Rep. Choe Kang-wook has been accused of using a word that could refer to masturbation during an online meeting of DP lawmakers belonging to the parliamentary Legislation and Judiciary Committee on May 2.
The party's ethical tribunal decided to suspend his membership for six months.
"It was considered that Rep. Choe made inappropriate remarks during the online meeting of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee while female aides were present," Rep. Kim Hoi-jae of the party told reporters.
"Rep. Choi also inflicted psychological pain on the victims while denying (the fact) in the process of explanation," he said.
Choe denied the claim, saying he uttered a different word that is similar in pronunciation.
