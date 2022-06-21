Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- KOSPI falls under 2,400 points (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 18 public firms earn low grades in 1st evaluation under Yoon gov't (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- KORAIL, LH, KRA 'flunk' public firm management evaluation (Donga Ilbo)
-- KEPCO's management advised to return bonuses amid low management evaluation (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Economic woes' reach worst level in 21 years (Segye Ilbo)
-- Yoon calls for measures to improve laws on rent, leases (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon instructs aides to present measures to improve rent, lease laws (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Financial stress index raises alarm over economic woes (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Protection of people is country's 1st duty': Yoon (Hankook Ilbo)
-- KOSPI collapses under 2,400 points due to foreign sell-offs (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- President, financial watchdog chief warns against 'banks' interest business' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Stock retreat continues as worries rise (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon tells parties to focus on easing cost-of-living crisis (Korea Herald)
-- Nuri placed on launch pad for liftoff (Korea Times)
