Tuesday's weather forecast

June 21, 2022

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 33/22 Cloudy 0

Incheon 28/20 Cloudy 0

Suwon 32/21 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 34/23 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 35/22 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 34/21 Sunny 0

Gangneung 29/24 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 33/22 Sunny 20

Gwangju 35/22 Cloudy 30

Jeju 26/22 Rain 30

Daegu 35/22 Sunny 20

Busan 27/22 Cloudy 30

