Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Exports down 3.4 pct during first 20 days of June

All News 09:23 June 21, 2022

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell 3.4 percent in the first 20 days of June from a year earlier due mainly to fewer working days, and its trade deficit widened on higher global energy costs, customs data showed Tuesday.

The country's outbound shipments stood at US$31.28 billion in the June 1-20 period, compared with $32.4 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

The fall is attributable to fewer working days during the cited period due to holidays for the June 1 local elections and Memorial Day on June 6. This year's number of 13.5 days, compares to the 15.5 days for the same period last year.

Imports jumped 21.1 percent on-year to $38.93 billion during the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of $7.6 billion.

This photo, taken June 15, 2022, shows stacks of containers at a port in South Korea's southeastern city of Busan. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#exports #trade balance
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!