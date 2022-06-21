BTS tops Billboard Global, Japan's Oricon weekly charts with 'Yet To Come'
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- K-pop giant BTS' new single "Yet To Come" has topped the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, becoming the group's sixth No. 1 debut on the chart, Billboard said on social media.
The song is from the septet's new album, "Proof," which landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 main albums chart for this week, according to Billboard on Monday (U.S. time).
The chart, which began in September 2020, ranks songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, excluding the United States.
It marks the group's sixth debut on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. after "Dynamite," "Life Goes On," "Butter," "Permission to Dance" and "My Universe," a collaborative single with British rock band Coldplay.
"Yet To Come" debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200, another Billboard chart that began in September 2020.
There had been expectations that the song would also rank high on the Hot 100 main singles chart, but it failed to chart in the top 10, according to Billboard.
The latest Hot 100 list is expected to be out later in the day.
In Japan, the anthology album "Proof" topped the latest Oricon weekly albums chart by selling 514,000 copies from June 13-19. It became the 10th chart-topping album from the group.
The album also sat atop album charts of various other countries, including Germany, Belgium, Australia, the Netherlands, Finland, New Zealand and Switzerland. It also ranked second in France and Italy, and eighth in Britain.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
Liberal activists hold rally outside Yoon's home to protest against noisy anti-Moon rallies
-
Space rocket Nuri being positioned at launch pad ahead of 2nd launch
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to pursue economic policies centered on private sector-led growth, deregulation
-
(2nd LD) Coast Guard apologizes over controversial speculation on death of fisheries official
-
New COVID-19 cases hit over 5-month low as omicron slows
-
Tom Cruise feels rewarded with fans' support for 'Top Gun: Maverick'
-
This year's first heat wave warning issued
-
(LEAD) Seoul shares, Korean won skid to yearly lows on recession fears
-
Yoon calls for measures to protect vulnerable groups from interest rate hikes