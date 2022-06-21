Chronology of major events leading to S. Korea's 2nd Nuri space rocket launch

Oct. 21, 2021 -- The KSLV-II Nuri rocket lifts off from the Naro Space Center in the country's southern coastal village of Goheung. But it ended in partial success, as the rocket failed to put a dummy satellite into orbit despite the successful flight to a target altitude of 700 kilometers. A probe found that the helium tank in the third-stage rocket fell off due to increased buoyancy during the flight and eventually caused the engine to shut off prematurely.

