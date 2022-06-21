Yoon calls for public institution reform
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol called Tuesday for bold measures to reform public institutions and cut back their growing debts.
Yoon issued the call during a Cabinet meeting, saying the debts of public institutions have soared over the past five years to reach 583 trillion won (US$452 billion) as of the end of 2021.
"Public institution reform is a task that cannot be delayed any further," he said, lamenting that public institutions have grown in size and personnel despite their debts. "Public institution evaluations must be conducted strictly, and areas of lax management must be drastically improved."
Yoon said the government is no exception.
"We need strong structural reforms in expenditure," he said. "Finances must be used only where they are needed, and financial resources must be spent kindly and generously on the truly socially weak who desperately need government support."
Yoon has made economic revival a priority of his administration.
During the Cabinet meeting, he again sounded the alarm on the state of the economy and asked each ministry to find ways to stabilize the public's livelihoods and restore economic vitality.
He said if needed, he would hold extraordinary Cabinet sessions in addition to the regular ones to quickly pass necessary measures.
"As I emphasized last week, the greater the crisis, the more we need to firmly change the economic constitution to one that is led by the private sector and the market," he said, adding the government must also improve systems and regulations that hinder businesses.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
Liberal activists hold rally outside Yoon's home to protest against noisy anti-Moon rallies
-
Space rocket Nuri being positioned at launch pad ahead of 2nd launch
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to pursue economic policies centered on private sector-led growth, deregulation
-
(2nd LD) Coast Guard apologizes over controversial speculation on death of fisheries official
-
Tom Cruise feels rewarded with fans' support for 'Top Gun: Maverick'
-
This year's first heat wave warning issued
-
(LEAD) Seoul shares, Korean won skid to yearly lows on recession fears
-
Yoon calls for measures to protect vulnerable groups from interest rate hikes
-
New COVID-19 cases hit over 5-month low as omicron slows