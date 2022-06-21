Seoul shares up late Tues. morning after extended rout
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares traded higher late Tuesday morning, after the market slipped by more than 2 percent the previous day on concerns that the global economy could fall into a recession amid aggressive monetary tightening in major economies.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had added 11.81 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,402.84 points as of 11:20 a.m.
On Monday, the index slumped 2.04 percent to close at a fresh 19-month low of 2,391.03, weighed down by tech heavyweights, including Samsung Electronics. The KOSPI dipped to an intraday low of 2,372.35.
Fears of a potential economic downturn amid high inflation and rising interest rates have many investors increasingly losing their appetite for risky assets, like stocks and cryptocurrencies.
Earlier in the day, Bank of Korea Gov. Rhee Chang-yong voiced concerns over risks for a further buildup in inflation.
Priority should be placed on price stability in managing the country's monetary policy, he said, hinting that the central bank could consider more aggressive rate hikes in the coming months.
The U.S. stock market was closed Monday for Juneteenth, a federal holiday that observes the end of slavery in the country.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.51 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix also retreated 0.11 percent.
Battery maker LG Energy Solution and Samsung Biologics, the biotech arm of South Korea's Samsung Group, fell 0.49 percent and 0.12 percent, respectively.
Leading chemical company LG Chem rose 1.05 percent and Kakao, operator of South Korea's top mobile messenger KakaoTalk, also inched up 0.29 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,289.40 against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 3 won from the previous session's close.
