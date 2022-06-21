Number of employed single-person households soars in 2021
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The number of employed one-person households in South Korea showed a steep increase last year amid an economic recovery, government data showed Tuesday.
As of October 2021, the number of working one-person households jumped by 440,000 on-year to 4.14 million households, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
The tally marks the largest jump since the statistics agency began compiling such data in 2015.
Those households with one person aged 50-64 took up the largest share with 26.1 percent of the total, followed by those in their 30s at 23.3 percent. Those aged 15-29 took up 21 percent.
By monthly wage, 65.3 percent of the one-person households on payroll earned less than 3 million won (US$2,326).
Of them, 36.8 percent earned between 2 million won and 3 million won, and 16.7 percent were paid between 1 million won and 2 million won. Those who earned less than 1 million won took up 11.8 percent, according to the data.
According to the same Statistics Korea data, the portion of married dual-income couples sharply increased, particularly those in their 40s.
As of October 2021, the number of married dual-income households stood at 5.82 million households, up 230,000 households from a year ago. The number accounts for 46.3 percent of the total 12.58 million households with a spouse.
