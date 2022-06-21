Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 454 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:27 June 21, 2022

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 454 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 173,026, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 309 from the Army, 95 from the Air Force and 20 from the Marine Corps.

There were also 17 cases from the Navy, 11 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry, and one each from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the defense ministry.

Currently, 2,626 military personnel are under treatment.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Forces Korea said 50 more people in its affiliated community tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week ending Monday.

This file photo taken May 1, 2022, shows a service member waiting for a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#military #coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!