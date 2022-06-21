Military reports 454 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 454 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 173,026, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 309 from the Army, 95 from the Air Force and 20 from the Marine Corps.
There were also 17 cases from the Navy, 11 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry, and one each from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the defense ministry.
Currently, 2,626 military personnel are under treatment.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Forces Korea said 50 more people in its affiliated community tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week ending Monday.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
Liberal activists hold rally outside Yoon's home to protest against noisy anti-Moon rallies
-
Space rocket Nuri being positioned at launch pad ahead of 2nd launch
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to pursue economic policies centered on private sector-led growth, deregulation
-
(2nd LD) Coast Guard apologizes over controversial speculation on death of fisheries official
-
Tom Cruise feels rewarded with fans' support for 'Top Gun: Maverick'
-
This year's first heat wave warning issued
-
(LEAD) Seoul shares, Korean won skid to yearly lows on recession fears
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
Yoon calls for measures to protect vulnerable groups from interest rate hikes