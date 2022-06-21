N. Korea seems to be using virus crisis to strengthen party control: experts
By Chae Yun-hwan
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea appears to be using its ongoing battle against COVID-19 to tighten Kim Jong-un's grip on power based on the ruling Workers' Party, experts said Tuesday during a forum.
"I think North Korea seems to be using the COVID outbreak to strengthen party control across the board," Rachel Minyoung Lee, a senior analyst for the Vienna-based Open Nuclear Network, said at the online seminar co-hosted by the Korea Institute for National Unification and the George Washington University's Institute for Korean Studies. "During the many meetings Kim Jong-un presided over in the wake of the COVID outbreak, he repeatedly emphasized unconditionally obeying the party."
Following its admission of a COVID-19 outbreak last month, the North has convened a series of key party meetings that have stressed strengthening discipline within the party.
Ken Gause, the research program director of the U.S.-based Center for Naval Analyses, noted that the secretive North has made public its own daily count of suspected coronavirus cases.
"We've gotten used to a regime that reveals a little, that admits nothing, especially anything that can cast blame or vulnerability on the leadership," he said. "That went out the window when it came to COVID."
He said Pyongyang seems to be seeking to tell its people that they are being protected from the virus by the Kim regime.
On May 12, North Korea disclosed its first COVID-19 case after claiming to be free of the virus for over two years.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
-
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
-
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
-
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
-
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
-
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
-
Liberal activists hold rally outside Yoon's home to protest against noisy anti-Moon rallies
-
Space rocket Nuri being positioned at launch pad ahead of 2nd launch
-
(LEAD) Yoon vows to pursue economic policies centered on private sector-led growth, deregulation
-
(2nd LD) Coast Guard apologizes over controversial speculation on death of fisheries official
-
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
-
Tom Cruise feels rewarded with fans' support for 'Top Gun: Maverick'
-
This year's first heat wave warning issued
-
(LEAD) Seoul shares, Korean won skid to yearly lows on recession fears
-
Yoon calls for measures to protect vulnerable groups from interest rate hikes