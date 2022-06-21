KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KCC 293,000 DN 2,000
SKBP 70,500 UP 3,100
Daesang 20,800 DN 150
SKNetworks 4,310 UP 30
ORION Holdings 14,850 UP 100
Hyundai M&F INS 31,400 UP 100
TaihanElecWire 1,865 UP 15
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 71,800 DN 1,200
ShinhanGroup 39,600 DN 150
CJ LOGISTICS 111,500 DN 500
HITEJINRO 32,100 UP 50
Meritz Insurance 35,100 UP 450
Yuhan 55,400 UP 700
SLCORP 29,050 UP 1,100
DL 68,800 UP 2,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,950 UP 150
KIA CORP. 77,300 UP 1,800
SamsungF&MIns 195,500 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,800 UP 650
Kogas 41,750 UP 400
DOOSAN 67,100 UP 400
SK hynix 95,200 UP 700
Youngpoong 569,000 UP 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 39,350 UP 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 27,700 UP 400
Hanwha 26,850 UP 150
DB HiTek 56,000 UP 600
CJ 78,900 UP 600
LX INT 35,650 DN 300
DongkukStlMill 14,100 UP 50
AmoreG 40,300 UP 1,300
HyundaiMtr 172,500 UP 2,000
Daewoong 24,700 UP 800
TaekwangInd 895,000 UP 8,000
GS Retail 25,650 UP 100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 38,250 UP 700
MERITZ SECU 4,935 UP 115
HtlShilla 71,000 UP 900
Hanmi Science 41,650 UP 750
SamsungElecMech 138,000 UP 500
