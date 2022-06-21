KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Ottogi 430,000 UP 1,000
KSOE 91,600 UP 3,200
Hanssem 65,000 UP 3,100
F&F 141,000 UP 4,500
SSANGYONGCNE 6,980 UP 20
KAL 26,050 UP 550
LG Corp. 77,600 UP 1,700
POSCO CHEMICAL 124,500 DN 1,000
Boryung 10,050 UP 170
LOTTE Fine Chem 74,100 UP 1,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,000 UP 100
Shinsegae 231,000 UP 5,500
Nongshim 264,500 DN 2,000
SGBC 53,200 UP 200
Hyosung 80,700 UP 500
LOTTE 37,050 UP 1,550
KEPCO E&C 58,300 DN 8,500
GC Corp 164,500 UP 10,500
GCH Corp 19,350 UP 400
LotteChilsung 183,500 UP 5,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,810 DN 40
POSCO Holdings 250,500 DN 2,000
DB INSURANCE 61,300 UP 400
SamsungElec 58,500 DN 200
NHIS 9,630 UP 80
DongwonInd 226,000 UP 2,500
LS 62,700 UP 2,300
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES141500 UP8000
GS E&C 32,850 DN 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 572,000 UP 13,000
KPIC 138,000 DN 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,750 UP 50
SKC 161,000 DN 3,500
LG Innotek 363,500 UP 2,000
IS DONGSEO 39,850 DN 50
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 194,000 DN 2,500
HMM 26,100 UP 850
HYUNDAI WIA 53,700 UP 1,100
S-Oil 109,500 DN 3,500
KumhoPetrochem 146,000 DN 500
BTS' global influence stretches far beyond music
BTS' Jungkook to release collaborative single with U.S. singer-songwriter
First lady meets with ex-President Moon's wife in Seoul
(News Focus) Why did BTS decide to pause group activities at peak of career?
Chronology of BTS' nine-year career from hip-hop group to global sensation
(2nd LD) Yoon suggests disclosing more information on fisheries official's death
Space rocket Nuri being positioned at launch pad ahead of 2nd launch
(LEAD) Yoon vows to pursue economic policies centered on private sector-led growth, deregulation
(2nd LD) Coast Guard apologizes over controversial speculation on death of fisheries official
Man get 25-year imprisonment for brutal murder by rectal insertion
S. Korea prepares to launch homegrown space rocket after failed attempt last year
Tom Cruise feels rewarded with fans' support for 'Top Gun: Maverick'
This year's first heat wave warning issued
(LEAD) Seoul shares, Korean won skid to yearly lows on recession fears
Yoon calls for measures to protect vulnerable groups from interest rate hikes