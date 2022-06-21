KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 520,000 UP 5,000
MS IND 17,100 0
SamsungHvyInd 5,930 UP 360
LS ELECTRIC 53,100 UP 2,500
Mobis 201,000 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,700 UP 400
HyundaiMipoDock 86,900 UP 2,400
S-1 61,600 0
OCI 130,000 UP 5,000
ZINUS 53,900 UP 2,000
KEPCO 21,800 UP 100
SamsungSecu 35,350 UP 500
KG DONGBU STL 15,650 UP 750
Hanchem 223,000 DN 2,000
SKTelecom 52,600 DN 100
HyundaiElev 27,950 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDS 135,500 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 53,600 DN 1,300
KUMHOTIRE 3,620 UP 95
Hanon Systems 9,640 UP 10
SK 227,000 UP 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 22,750 UP 600
DWS 50,700 UP 850
Handsome 33,100 UP 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 77,000 DN 500
Asiana Airlines 16,400 UP 650
COWAY 63,100 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 103,000 UP 4,900
DONGSUH 25,550 UP 300
SamsungEng 21,350 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 112,000 UP 2,500
PanOcean 6,780 UP 170
SAMSUNG CARD 31,550 UP 650
CheilWorldwide 24,200 UP 100
KT 36,050 DN 250
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL31800 UP1200
LOTTE TOUR 12,700 UP 200
LG Uplus 13,350 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,000 UP 200
KT&G 83,100 UP 600
