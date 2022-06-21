KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosan Enerbility 16,650 UP 250
Doosanfc 30,950 0
LG Display 15,450 DN 50
IBK 10,300 UP 50
Kangwonland 27,100 UP 100
NAVER 239,500 UP 5,500
Kakao 70,500 UP 900
NCsoft 411,500 UP 12,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 63,200 UP 300
COSMAX 58,900 UP 900
KIWOOM 88,100 UP 2,000
DWEC 5,670 DN 50
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,100 0
CJ CheilJedang 372,000 0
KEPCO KPS 35,050 DN 900
LGH&H 623,000 UP 3,000
LGCHEM 568,000 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 52,200 UP 100
LIG Nex1 74,800 DN 1,600
Fila Holdings 27,450 UP 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,250 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 91,000 UP 800
DSME 22,800 UP 1,900
Celltrion 154,000 UP 1,500
HDSINFRA 5,280 UP 40
TKG Huchems 20,800 UP 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 156,500 UP 8,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 73,600 UP 1,300
KIH 61,500 UP 800
GS 42,750 DN 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 184,000 UP 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,200 UP 250
HANWHA LIFE 2,320 UP 75
AMOREPACIFIC 141,000 UP 1,500
FOOSUNG 19,900 0
SK Innovation 220,000 DN 500
POONGSAN 26,150 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 50,800 DN 600
Hansae 18,100 UP 200
Youngone Corp 41,000 UP 400
