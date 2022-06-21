Doosan Enerbility 16,650 UP 250

Doosanfc 30,950 0

LG Display 15,450 DN 50

IBK 10,300 UP 50

Kangwonland 27,100 UP 100

NAVER 239,500 UP 5,500

Kakao 70,500 UP 900

NCsoft 411,500 UP 12,000

HANATOUR SERVICE 63,200 UP 300

COSMAX 58,900 UP 900

KIWOOM 88,100 UP 2,000

DWEC 5,670 DN 50

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,100 0

CJ CheilJedang 372,000 0

KEPCO KPS 35,050 DN 900

LGH&H 623,000 UP 3,000

LGCHEM 568,000 DN 4,000

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 52,200 UP 100

LIG Nex1 74,800 DN 1,600

Fila Holdings 27,450 UP 400

HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,250 UP 250

LGELECTRONICS 91,000 UP 800

DSME 22,800 UP 1,900

Celltrion 154,000 UP 1,500

HDSINFRA 5,280 UP 40

TKG Huchems 20,800 UP 50

DAEWOONG PHARM 156,500 UP 8,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 73,600 UP 1,300

KIH 61,500 UP 800

GS 42,750 DN 100

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 184,000 UP 2,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 42,200 UP 250

HANWHA LIFE 2,320 UP 75

AMOREPACIFIC 141,000 UP 1,500

FOOSUNG 19,900 0

SK Innovation 220,000 DN 500

POONGSAN 26,150 DN 150

KBFinancialGroup 50,800 DN 600

Hansae 18,100 UP 200

Youngone Corp 41,000 UP 400

(MORE)