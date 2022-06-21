KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 54,300 UP 3,800
GKL 14,150 UP 200
KOLON IND 55,900 DN 200
HanmiPharm 298,000 UP 12,000
SD Biosensor 37,750 UP 400
Meritz Financial 27,150 UP 700
BNK Financial Group 7,070 DN 10
emart 103,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY340 00 UP1550
KOLMAR KOREA 36,450 UP 750
PIAM 35,900 UP 150
HANJINKAL 63,400 UP 2,600
CHONGKUNDANG 87,600 UP 2,700
DoubleUGames 38,400 DN 100
MANDO 47,800 UP 1,050
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 821,000 DN 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 30,150 0
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,800 UP 250
Netmarble 71,400 UP 1,900
KRAFTON 268,500 UP 9,500
HD HYUNDAI 61,200 UP 2,000
ORION 104,000 DN 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 35,500 DN 100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,300 UP 50
BGF Retail 177,000 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 93,700 DN 900
HDC-OP 11,450 UP 100
HYOSUNG TNC 364,500 DN 3,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 418,000 DN 500
HANILCMT 14,450 DN 250
SKBS 100,500 UP 1,800
WooriFinancialGroup 13,300 DN 100
KakaoBank 36,100 UP 500
HYBE 149,500 0
SK ie technology 109,000 UP 1,500
LG Energy Solution 413,000 UP 1,500
DL E&C 42,400 UP 400
kakaopay 70,600 UP 1,100
K Car 20,550 UP 550
SKSQUARE 41,500 DN 300
(END)
