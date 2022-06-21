Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Gov't approves $30 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

All News 16:04 June 21, 2022

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The government on Tuesday approved an additional $30 million in humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

The sum, which was approved at a Cabinet meeting, includes medical and food supplies for the war-torn country but no weapons, a presidential official told reporters.

South Korea plans to provide an additional $20 million depending on the situation in Ukraine, which would raise its total to $100 million, the official said.

President Yoon Suk-yeol presides over a Cabinet meeting at the Yongsan Presidential Office in Seoul on June 21, 2022. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#Ukraine
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!